Alleging that the BJP government at Centre had prevented flow of funds to certain non-governmental organisations with ulterior political motives, former judge of the Madras High Court Justice K. Chandru on Sunday called upon the civil society to come together to defeat the designs of what he called the “saffron party.”

Addressing a function organised to release A Drop of Love , a book on Mother Teresa, by former civil servant M.G. Devasahayam, Mr. Chandru said NGOs serving the poor and the diseased, organisations fighting for human rights and Dalits liberation had suffered because of the Centre preventing flow of foreign funds to them.

Referring to what he described as a “hate campaign” against Mother Teresa for receiving foreign funds, Mr. Chandru said today in India only 2 per cent of the money from foreign countries was flowing, as the Foreign Exchange Management Act was in vogue.

Educationalist Vasanthi Devi and former Governor of Odisha M.M. Rajendran spoke.

Sense of belonging

Recalling her long association with Mr. Devasahayam, Tara Murali, founder-trustee, Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group, said he was instrumental in bringing Mother Teresa to Chandigarh, the modern city dreamed of by Jawaharlal Nehru, and gave a sense of belonging to the poor and lower middle class.

Mr. Devasahyam said the title A Drop of Love itself came from Mother Teresa’s message. The book was simultaneously published in Tamil by Kizhakku Pathipagam titled Anbin Thuli .

Former civil servant Mooza Raza, former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamurthy participated.