The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) police has intensified its search for film producer Madhan of Vendhar Films, who disappeared after leaving behind a letter on May 28.

A senior police officer told The Hindu , “We are investigating the case from all angles and have been interrogating several persons with whom Madhan might have been in touch over phone. After obtaining the call records, we are interrogating the suspects. There is no credible clue yet. But we may soon be in a position to zero in on the whereabouts of the accused.”

The police has not completely ruled out the possibility of Madhan having gone abroad. Immediately after the disappearance of Madhan, his wife Sindhu lodged a complaint with the police commissioner.

Later, K. Jayachandran of Virugambakkam lodged another complaint, alleging that he was cheated by Madhan, who collected Rs. 53 lakh as capitation fee for an MBBS seat. With the arrest of SRM University chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu on August 27, the CCB alleged Pachamuthu and Madhan together had accepted capitation fee from MBBS aspirants who wanted seats at SRM Medical College in Kattankulathur and Chennai Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Tiruchi.

The investigation also revealed that having received the fee, they failed to give the applicants any seats or pay back the amount they had received.

The police is now investigating both the man-missing case and the cheating cases. On Thursday, CCB personnel also interrogated Guna, an accountant who was arrested last week, as well as a woman and an astrologer with whom Madhan was in regular contact.

A senior police officer said they would soon zero in on the whereabouts of the suspect