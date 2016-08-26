Police on Wednesday night arrested a youth and retrieved a stolen two-wheeler, cracking a crime within six hours of the complaint being registered.

According to police, Udayakumar had parked his bike near a parcel service centre in Jawahar Nagar, Red Hills, at 3 p.m. and gone inside.

He found the bike missing when he returned and lodged a police complaint.

Police personnel conducting a vehicle check on Tiruvallur Road on Wednesday night signalled a two-wheeler rider to stop. However, when the rider tried to abandon the bike and flee, the personnel nabbed him.

During interrogation, the rider, identified as Purushothaman (19), admitted to have stolen the bike belonging to Udayakumar.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody.