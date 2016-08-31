The increased police deployment near Gate: 4 to the State Assembly was only to beef up security, Speaker P. Dhanapal said in the House on Tuesday.

When the DMK’s Deputy Floor Leader M. Duraimurugan raised the issue in the House, the Speaker said it was only for the security of everyone, including Mr. Duraimurugan. When the DMK veteran made certain remarks, the Speaker was quick to expunge them.

Leader of the House O. Panneerselvam referred to an incident during the DMK regime when security was sought from the Central forces for DMK leader M.K. Stalin and asked whether it meant law and order situation was bad during the DMK regime.