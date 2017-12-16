Police from Rajasthan, T.N. on the trail of Nathuram

more-in

The Chennai city police and the Pali district police of Rajasthan are in hot pursuit of suspected dacoit and murderer Nathuram, who along with two other accomplices, fled after killing inspector S. Periapandian, and attacking other members of his team on Wednesday in a village near Jaitaran.

Nathuram is the main accused in the loot of 3.5 kg of gold from a pawn and jewellery shop in Kolathur.

Joint Commissioner of Police Santhosh Kumar told The Hindu, “Nathuram and his accomplices Diparam and Manju are on the run after attacking the police team. We are taking all-out efforts, with the assistance of the Rajasthan police, to trace them at the earliest.”

On Wednesday, a police team went to arrest Nathuram and his accomplices, who were at the house of his relative Tejaram.

The team was attacked by the family and amid a scuffle, Periapandian was shot dead by one of accused, who snatched the service pistol of Munisekar, a member of the team.

However, Pali District SP Deepak Bargav told The Hindu, “Who actually fired the pistol is a matter under investigation. We are also seeking ‘the opinion of ballistics experts to ascertain certain facts.” The Rajasthan police sent the gun recovered from the spot where Periapandian was shot dead to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Jaipur for testing to ascertain if the shot was fired from that particular firearm.

According to senior police officers from the Rajasthan police, the test results usually take a long time to arrive.

“But we have taken this up as a high priority case and will ensure that we get the results soon,” he said.

The Rajasthan police arrested Tejaram, 45, his wife Pidya, 35, and their daughters Sugna, 19, and Rajal, 18.

Suspect interrogated

Meanwhile, Mr. Sathosh Kumar interrogated Dinesh Chowdhary, 20, who was apprehended in Jodhpur when he attempted to commit theft in a house. He was the second accused in the Kolathur burglary case.

The police said Dinesh was begging in the streets of Jodhpur since Nathuram has not shared the loot.

Dinesh was also searching for Nathuram.

During the interrogation, he told the police that Nathuram was switching SIM cards often.

Explaining Nathuram’s method of functioning, he said the former engaged his relatives under the pretext of giving them jobs in Chennai and made them stay with him.

In this case, with the aid of his accomplices, he made plans to rob the shop by drilling a hole in the wall.

The gang’s handiwork was also detected in the robbery of jewellery and mobile phone shops in areas, such as Manali, Red Hills and Madhavaram, police sources said.