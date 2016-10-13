The city police on Tuesday arrested two people on charges of selling kite thread laced with ‘maanja’ — a banned substance.

The Kodungaiyur police raided a house in Ezhil Nagar belonging to K. Selvaraj (45) and recovered ‘maanja’ thread and kites. The police also arrested S. Dhatchayani (39), living in the same area.

‘Maanja’ is a thread coated with glass and copper pieces and is primarily used to cut down other kites. The thread will kill people if it gets entangled around their neck and cause serious injuries on the limbs. The city police have repeatedly issued orders against its use.

A few people have died as a result of ‘maanja’-related injuries and about 15 others have been injured in the last few years. The city police have been cracking down on maanja sellers across the city.