Police on Tuesday appealed to public not to invest in firms set up by I.P. Jesudoss. According to a press release, Jesudoss set up various firms including Aphro Trust, IPEE Enterprises, IPEE Foundation, Chennai Managaratchi Reporter.

He and his relatives collected money as registration from many persons for granting loan of Rs. one lakh each.

Eight fraud cases have been booked against him. Following an order of the Madras High Court, the cases are being investigated by Economic Offences Wing (EOW).