PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday announced that he would lead a silent protest demanding total prohibition in the State, on the occassion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss alleged that the AIADMK government had fooled voters after coming to power on the promise of phased prohibition. He alleged that 500 TASMAC outlets that have been closed had been underperforming and that the shortened duration for the outlets’ operation had not resulted in lower sales.

“The agitation that we saw last year against prohibition ended because of promises made by political parties,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Kumari Ananthan, who is now the president of the state Gandhi Peravai, will also attend the protest.