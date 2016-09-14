PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday wrote to President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the steps needed to be taken to prevent attacks on Tamils and their properties in Karnataka.

He urged the Central Government to send the armed forces to Karnataka to protect and secure Tamils’ lives. He has also urged Mr. Modi and Mr. Singh to visit Bengaluru to oversee the extent of damage and instil confidence and provide solace to Tamils who have suffered.

He sought compensation for the affected Tamils and measures for building harmony between the Kannadigas and Tamils.

“The Cauvery Management Board, which can implement the verdict of Cauvery Water Tribunal, must be created to ensure that such problems don’t arise in future,” he added.

In another letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss urged him to visit the affected areas and provide compensation to Tamils, whose properties were destroyed by rioters.