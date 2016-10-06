PMK founder S. Ramadoss has announced a protest at Valluvar Kottam on October 8 against the Centre for ‘betraying’ Tamil Nadu and the State government for its ‘lethargic’ attitude in the Cauvery issue.

Stating that the essence of federalism lies in protecting the rights of every State, Dr. Ramadoss said the action of the Centre, which refused to form the Management Board, cannot be justified at all.

“The actions of the Centre reflect political opportunism. The Union government is favouring Karnataka because the BJP stands to gain politically whilst they don’t have a chance in Tamil Nadu,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

Underlining that the Cauvery River Tribunal had clearly laid down guidelines for the Board, he said the job of the Centre was to set up the Board.

‘Lethargic attitude’

Tamil Nadu government’s “lethargic attitude” was also one of the main reasons for losing out on the State’s rights over the Cauvery.