The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to consider and take a decision on a plea seeking to reserve the post of president of Thaiyur village panchayat in Kancheepuram district for women before issuing the notification for the impending local body election.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the direction while disposing of the petition moved by Indumathi of the village.

According to the petitioner, Article 243 (D) of the Constitution clearly establishes the method of reservation to be followed in every panchayat.

Pointing out a Government Order dated August 7, 1995 under the Tamil Nadu Panchayat (Reservation of Seats and Rotation of Reserved Seats) Rules, the petitioner said, “Reservation of the seats should be changed every 10 years. Accordingly, the post of president for Thaiyur panchayat should be changed from the general to woman category as the 10 year period has already completed.”

Petitioner quotes a government order to argue that reservation should be changed every 10 years