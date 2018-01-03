Plays, workshops to mark literary fest

more-in

The fifth edition of the Chennai Literary Festival, organised by the University of Madras and the Chennai Literary Association, will be held from January 8 to 10.

“The objective behind the festival is to make more and more people experience the pleasure of reading and add value to their lives. Despite the growing domination of electronic media, students have been coming forth and participating over the years,” said R. J. Kumaravel, president of the Chennai Literary Festival.

As part of the festival, competitions and workshops will be conducted in 30 colleges across the city. Literary events were organised as a prelude to main festival on December 9 at the Dr. MGR-Janaki College of Arts & Science, where more than 1,500 students participated.

Oratorical competition

An English play by the students of the University of Madras will be put up on January 8 and a Tamil oratorical competition titled ‘Samakaala Nigazhvugal’ will be held on January 9. Literary workshops will be held in several participating colleges on a variety of topics, including ‘Digital Literature’ at St. Thomas College for Arts and Sciences, ‘Journalistic Writing’ at Loyola College, ‘Shakespeare in India’ at Madras Christian College, and ‘Thiraikalaiyum Ilakiyamum’ at Pachaiyappas College.