work on:Metrowater officials said water scarcity at Alandur, Ullagaram and Puzhuthivakkam will end once the desalination water supply project is complete. —Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

Laying of pipelines and construction of overhead tanks are yet to completed.

The residents of Madipakkam, Ullagaram and Puzhuthivakkam have to wait for a few more of months to get piped water supply. Presently, Chennai Metrowater supplies water through roadside water tankers to the households in these areas.

The two major schemes to the locality — desalination project and construction of overhead tanks — both taken up by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), are yet to be completed.

Metrowater officials, without divulging any deadline for the two projects, only say that water scarcity will be a thing of past for the Alandur, Ullagaram and Puzhuthivakkam residents when the desalination water supply project gets completed. The trial runs were being carried out from last week, they note.

Metrowater officials said they have stuck to their September deadline in bringing the desalination water from Nemmeli. Estimated at the budget of Rs. 27.39 crore, the project will benefit over 6,000 households, it was announced during the commencement of the works.

The supply, which benefited the neighbouring Nanganallur residents is being expanded to cover Ullagaram, which suffered inadequate water supply, even during monsoons.

Work on laying pipes between Medavakkam junction, Ullagaram and Puzhuthivakkam were completed, and multiple trials were performed.

However, the pipe-laying work for house connections would take couple of months and with the announcement of local body elections, it may get further delayed, residents.

Metrowater officials refused to comment on the issue as ‘Model Code of Conduct’ is in force.

Though overhead tanks at M.G. Nagar, Arul Jothi Salai and Mandaveli bus stand (Puzhuthivakkam) are already in place, residents complain about the poor quality of the services.

“Water is not filled regularly and there are already cracks in the tanks,” said C. Dinakran, a resident of Hindu Colony.