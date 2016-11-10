Eighteen days after the State government notified Section 22-A (2) of the Registration (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2008 which imposes restrictions on registration of certain types of immoveable properties, an advocate has approached the Madras High Court challenging the validity of the provision.

Admitting the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition, the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan on Monday ordered notice to the State government and posted the PIL to November 16 for further hearing.

According to the petitioner V.B.R. Menon, the State government notified the amendment to the Act with effect from October 20. As per the amendment, different categories of documents which were listed under Section 22-A of the Tamil Nadu Registration Act, 1908 shall be refused for registration on presentation to the concerned registration authorities.

“As per the newly added sub-section (2) of Section 22 (A) registration of instruments relating to the transfer of ownership of lands converted as house sites without proper permission from the planning authorities shall be refused. However, the provision provides exemption to the house sites which were already registered as house sites,” the petitioner said.

His main contention is that the exemption the provision provides to already registered lands as house sites is discriminatory, it creates a situation in which a section of owners of plots in an unauthorised layout would be discriminated against another section of owners of plots of the same unauthorised layout based on an unreasonable and arbitrary criteria, he argued. “Such differentiation shall amount to unreasonable classification without intelligent differentia and nexus to the objectives sought to be achievedand hence, the section is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution and therefore unenforceable,” Mr. Menon said.