Petitioner objects to filling seats of civic bodies through indirect election.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the State government and the State Election Commission, on a public interest litigation petition (PIL) challenging the constitutional validity of the recent amendments made to the Tamil Nadu Municipal Corporations Laws, paving way for indirect election of Mayors, Chairpersons, and Presidents of local bodies.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan ordered notice returnable by four weeks on a petition moved by a voter in Saidapet Assembly constituency in Chennai. Pleading to declare the recent amendments made to the Tamil Nadu Municipal Corporations Laws as unconstitutional, the petitioner also wanted the court to restrain the State government, and the State Election Commission from conducting or taking steps to conduct elections to the Town Panchayats, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations in the State without providing reservations to the posts of Mayors, Chairpersons, and Presidents as mandated by the Constitution. The petitioner further pointed out that the Constitution mandates that all seats in Municipalities shall be filled only by persons chosen by direct election from the territorial constituencies, he said, “The power of State legislature to make laws on the issue only extends to the manner of conduct of election and not the method of election.”

Recording the submissions, the Bench posted the matter to October 25 for further hearing.