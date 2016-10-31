: The Madras High Court has, while dismissing a public interest litigation petition (PIL) that alleged that the Atomic Energy Department had encroached upon water bodies in Kancheepuram district, observed that the Department would not be exempt from following the law of the land.

The petition alleged that the Department of Atomic Energy had illegally acquired a land which is classified as ‘kuttai’ (water body) in Neikkuppi village, Kalpakkam.

“In 2012, in order to construct a 16-storied building, the Department sought a no-objection resolution from the Neikkuppi village panchayat. As the building was proposed to be built adjoining the water body, the Neikkuppi village panchayat refused to give its consent. However, the Department proceeded to construct the building abutting the water body in violation of law,” the petitioner alleged.

He further claimed that the Department has again proposed to build a similar building encroaching upon the water body, and hence, to prevent the construction, he had approached the court.

On May 11, a vacation Bench of the High Court ordered status quo on the alleged attempt to construct a multi-storied building in about 3.20 acres of land classified as water body.

When the plea was taken up for hearing by the First Bench after the vacation, the Atomic Energy Department denied committing any encroachment.

The Department, in fact, claimed that it is carrying larger social objective in the area by undertaking rain water harvesting system for the entire township.

“Assurances were provided to the local people in a meeting held on May 3, 2016 to consider further demands like not to cut trees near the water body, plantation of trees, proper illumination around the water body, water taps for villagers and not to undertake construction on the western side of the temple. The right to perform religious duties was also provided to them,” the Department said.

It submitted that the Department has secured a proper no-objection certificate from the village panchayat for the construction activities.

Recording the submissions, the Bench said, “We have dealt with the aspects in detail, though strictly speaking, the controversy is narrower only to show that there is something more than meets the eye in the manner the petition has been filed.

The Atomic Energy Department performs an important function, but, of course, it would not imply that it would not follow the law of the land. The lands have been acquired and vested with the Atomic Energy Department, which is utilising the areas concerned for the residential housing.”

Noting that in view of the detailed submissions made by the Department, the court is not inclined to pass any further order, the Bench dismissed the PIL petition.

