In an effort to force the hands of the oil companies to implement the Apurva Chandra Committee report, petroleum dealers all over the country have planned to stop sale for 15 minutes from 7 p.m. between October 19 and 26.

4,600 TN outlets to join

Over 54,000 fuel outlets throughout the country, including 4,600 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will participate in this protest where consumers will not be put to hardship, said Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association (TNPDA) President K.P.Murali.

The TNPDA is affiliated to the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers, which along with the All India Petroleum Dealers Association, has called for the protest.

The committee report, submitted in 2011, had suggested that the commission for dealers be fixed based on the investment in land and other infrastructure by them.

It had also recommended that dealers be allowed to charge for air and toilet facilities at fuel pumps and that the commission be reviewed every six months.

“If the oil companies do not invite us for talks, we plan to take the agitation to the next level,” he said.

‘Complete stop purchase’

Mr. Murali added: “On November 3 and 4, there would be a ‘complete stop purchase’ where consumers would not be affected. After that, our working hours will be restricted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then, outlets would be closed on second and fourth Saturdays of every month and also on all Sundays and national holidays.”