Representations from people will be acted upon instantly: official

Sitting on the steps leading to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell on the Fort St. George campus here, Sundaramma (name changed) of Manali, who is in her early 60s, is anxious to hear from her men folk on the fate of a piece of land that is entangled in a dispute with neighbours.

Accompanied by another woman and oblivious to vehicles with sirens zipping past on the Secretariat campus, she is waiting for her family members, who had gone to the CM’s cell to submit a representation regarding the dispute over the land.

She knows Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is in hospital, but hopes that her grievance would be redressed by officials. “We came here because we were told that the dispute will be resolved if we give a complaint here. I think Ms. Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation will not affect this”.

R. Shankar from Tiruvannamalai, who submitted a petition seeking a job, said, “The last time I gave a representation, it was looked into swiftly. And now, I have given a representation seeking a job, as I am a BA graduate,” says the man, in his late 20s. When asked whether his representation was received, he said, “The CM’s Special Cell is functioning as usual”.

Sundaramma and Shankar are among the several who visited the Special Cell on Thursday, which also marks the completion of two full weeks since Ms. Jayalalithaa was hospitalised.

Though there is not much of a crowd in front of the cell, visitors can be seen throughout the day at regular intervals.

Housed on the ground floor of the Secretariat building near the entrance for the general public, the cell has visitors coming from far off places. Those who had complex issues or those who thought their issues needed special attention make it a point to visit the senior-most officer in the cell.

An official who requested anonymity maintained there was neither a spurt nor a drop in the number of visitors to the cell. He said action on any representation would be initiated the very day it was received.