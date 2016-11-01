The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State and Central governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking to prosecute Public Works Department officials for allegedly mining river sand in the State in violation of the terms of Environment Clearance Certificate.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S. K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan ordered notice returnable by four weeks to the State government and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change on the PIL moved by P. Ettikan, a resident of Karur district.

The petitioner submitted that illegal river sand mining was carried out by the PWD across the State in contravention of the Environmental Clearances issued by the Union government under Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006. According to the petitioner, the officials were mining sand mining using machinery while clearances were obtained on the assurance that only manual mining would be undertaken. The officials had obtained the clearances fraudulently from the State Level Environmental Impact Assessment Authority by suppressing the fact that machines were used, he charged.

Mr. Ettikan submitted a review work conducted by M. Naveen Saviour, Research Scholar, Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, according to which the environmental impact of sand mining is “disastrous” in Tamil Nadu.

“The damage includes depletion of groundwater, lesser availability of water for industrial, agricultural, and drinking purposes and destruction of agricultural land,” the petitioner added.

