Representatives of nine associations of State government employees and teachers have given representations to an Expert Committee constituted by the State government on Thursday, outlining their woes in the existing pension scheme. Representatives of these associations met the Expert Committee headed by an IAS officer at the Secretariat and handed over their representations outlining their demands and suggestions.

The associations urged the State government to go back to the old pension scheme as they alleged defects and limitations in the new pension scheme.

