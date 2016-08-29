A pedestrian was killed after a State Transport Corporation bus hit him on East Coast Road (ECR) in the early hours of Sunday.

A senior official of the Chennai City Traffic Police said Arumugam (42) was collecting plastic waste early on Sunday morning in Kanathur when the bus from Puducherry to the CMBT crossed the median and hit him. The vehicle stopped only after hitting a compound wall.

Arumugam was killed on the spot.

Eight injured passengers are being treated at the Government Royapettah Hospital. Further disasters were averted since it was early in the morning and there was not much traffic. The Adyar police have filed a case and are investigating.