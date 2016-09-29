The Tamil Nadu government will soon set up an IT Park at Pattabiram (a suburb on the western part of Chennai) which will help generate more than 10,000 jobs, said K. Pandiarajan, Minister for School Education, Archaeology, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, during his inaugural address at CONNECT 2016, organised by the Government of Tamil Nadu and Confederation of India Industry in Chennai.

He also requested IT companies present at the session to join hands with automobile firms. “IT-Auto should have a bridge and form a cluster.” According to him, there are areas where IT and Automobile firms can help each other and if it works auto firms can do all their IT related works in India instead of outsourcing it.

Mr. Pandiarajan also said that the State government will soon announce its stance on the National Education Policy.

He said that under the current government, the dropout rate in schools is 0.001 per cent, which is an impressive statistic. “The state also has highest gross enrolment ratio. Nearly 46 per cent of our students pursue higher education post school,” he said.