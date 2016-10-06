A passenger was stabbed by another passenger at the Central Railway Station on Wednesday allegedly due to a dispute over chasing a dog.

Sriram, a techie, arrived in Chennai from Hyderabad on the Charminar Express.

As soon as he alighted the train, he came to the new concourse area to take rest. S. Kalidoss (18) of Dharapuram was waiting there to board a train to Erode. Irritated over a dog walking around in the waiting area, Kalidoss kicked the dog. Angered at this, Sriram questioned him.

In a fit of rage, Kalidoss pulled out a penknife and stabbed Sriram in his stomach. The victim sustained cut injury on the right side of the abdomen and right hand. The accused was apprehended by Government Railway Police. A case was registered against Kalidoss and he was remanded to judicial custody.

