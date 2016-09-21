: TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and PMK youthwing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order asking the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board within four weeks.

Welcoming the verdict, Vaiko said that the Supreme Court has endorsed his party’s stance that the Cauvery Supervisory Committee has no legal authority. “ The Centre must now respect the Supreme Court’s verdict ,” he said.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss said ,“It is a historic judgment. A lasting solution to the Cauvery water issue can be achieved only with the creation of Cauvery Water Management Board.”

TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar appealed to the Centre to respect the court verdict and form the Board. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president professor M.H. Jawahirullah urged that there should be no delays in implementing the order.