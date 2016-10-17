A day after fuel prices were hiked, political parties in the State on Sunday criticised the Centre and called for a rollback.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss in a statement criticised the Centre for having hiked the fuel prices “without considering the poor”. Claiming that the fuel prices were determined in such a way to benefit only the oil-marketing companies, Dr. Ramadoss said it was not acceptable to increase the prices when crude oil price was falling in the global market.

He alleged that the Centre and State governments were desperately attempting to get revenue from the sale in fuel even though they had several other options. The PMK founder wanted the Centre to determine the prices of fuel, which is presently determined by the oil-marketing companies.

CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan too demanded that the Centre determine the fuel prices instead of the oil-marketing companies, alleging that the latter were eyeing the increase in the number of two-wheelers and were hiking the fuel prices often.

Opposing the hike, CPI (M) State Secretary G. Ramakrishnan in a statement said the move would result in the increase in prices of other commodities.

Say move is unfair when crude oil price was falling and will result in increase in prices of other goods