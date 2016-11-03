Teachers and parents of children studying in Hiranandani Upscale school continued to protest for the second day on Wednesday demanding removal of the school's British director Mark Curnane.

The school has now been shut for a week till Monday. “We are very worried about our children’s education,” said a parent. Parents further claimed that nobody from the school management has come forward to sort out the issue. “Nobody has spoken to us yet, the director seems to have vanished,” said a parent.

A source close to the management said that the teachers had not considered the impact of their action on the children and expressed the hope that the parents would cease to support an effort “that is detrimental to the future outlook of education.” Rabble rousing and bullying were not the lessons they were trying to teach, he added.