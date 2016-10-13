Parents of students of Rajah Muthaiah Medical College will go on a hunger strike on October 23 against two circulars issued by Annamalai University. The fast will be organised under the aegis of the Doctor’s Association for Social Equality.

The parents are already fighting a legal battle against the excessive fee charged by the college. Students have been asked to pay Rs. 5.45 lakh for medical and 3.40 lakh for dental courses run by the university. The university, which was taken over by the State government, admits students through a separate counselling.

On July 11, the university issued a circular stating that parents would have to pay a penalty of Rs. 5,000 for every month of delay and after November 8, the university would proceed to remove the names of the defaulting students. Last year, through an interim order, parents had paid only Rs. 2.5 lakh. The parents had gone to court appealing that the university should charge government-stipulated fees as it was now a government college.

However, soon after the court ruled that the university could determine the fee limit, it issued a circular on September 30 informing students that delay in payment would attract a hefty fine of Rs. 10,000 for those who pay between October 8 and 14; Rs. 25,000 if paid between Oct. 15 and 21; and Rs. 50,000 if the students paid up between Oct. 22 and 28. .

The candidates are also expected to pay the remaining Rs. 3 lakh towards last year’s fee. An earlier circular not only gave students three months’ time but the penalty was also lower at Rs. 5,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000.

“We are going to the Supreme Court against the fee hike,” said S. Viswanathan, whose son is a student there.

