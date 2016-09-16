In a bid to provide emergency medical services to seriously ill passengers, the Railway Ministry is considering operating ‘rail ambulance’ coaches in trains.

A committee that was recently constituted is expected to submit its report in a10 days. While the proposal will be taken forward only after a report is tabled by the committee, based in New Delhi, the Ministry is likely to fund the project or finance it on a public-private-partnership model, sources said.

The committee is expected to look at the feasibility of converting a part of SLRD – Seating cum Luggage Rake (for Disabled) coach or other coaches in long distance trains.

Further, details about the logistics aspects – right from booking to avail services to be used by the disabled, pricing – fare to be fixed will also be taken up.

Sources said that the Central Railway had launched an Intensive Care Unit in trains to provide first aid to passengers injured in accidents and shift them from the spot to hospitals for advanced treatment. Private firms provide rail ambulance services in some parts of North India where paramedical staff travel along with the patient and attendants.