A three-member search committee has been constituted to recommend a short-list to the Governor-Chancellor for the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Anna University.

A notification issued by the State Higher Education Department said M. Bhaskaran, vice-chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Open University, who is the Governor-Chancellor's nominee, will be the convener of the Search Committee.

Hemant Kumar Sinha, former Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department has been included as the Government Nominee in the search committee and Karumuttu T. Kannan, chairman and correspondent, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai is the Syndicate nominee.

The post of Vice Chancellor fell vacant on May 26 when the three-year tenure of M. Rajaram ended.

Hunger strike

As many as 134 faculty members and members of the Anna University Teachers’ Association (AUTA) carried out a hunger strike on Tuesday, demanding the immediate implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) which would enable time-bound promotions for faculty.