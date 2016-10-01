An Indian cyber security organisation has claimed to have entered Pakistan’s critical infrastructure systems, including the country’s defence infrastructure, and would be ready to destroy the infrastructure system if the need arose, and if there was a go-ahead from the Indian government, a top official of the organisation said.

“We have entered the critical infrastructure of Pakistan. The moment we get the go-ahead, we will destroy these,” S. Amar Prasad Reddy, Additional Director- General, National Cyber Safety and Security Standards, said at seminar here on Friday. He was speaking at a “National Cyber Defence Summit 2016” at Anna University.

Mr. Reddy said work on infiltrating the infrastructure started after the Pathankot attack.

‘Websites penetrated’

“If necessary, we can damage their digital assets…We have penetrated into their defence infrastructure,” Mr. Reddy told reporters on the sidelines of the conference. He added that the team had penetrated the entiregov.pkwebsites. “If we get the go-ahead from the government, we can do it. We are ready,” he said.

He said while Pakistan was also trying to access India’s critical infrastructure, it was being thwarted.

However, he added that India needed at least 10 lakh cyber security experts in the future to protect its critical infrastructure.

Cyber security has become a large problem because of human beings, A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation, said in his while delivering the inaugural address.