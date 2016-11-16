A 25-year-old painter in Vyasarpadi was murdered on Tuesday.

According to the police, Manikandan alias Appu, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Vyasarpadi, had a long-standing feud with Sebastian, another painter of the same locality.

On Tuesday morning, when Manikandan was proceeding on his two-wheeler in Sanjay Nagar, a gang led by Sebastian waylaid him and hacked him to death.

Manikandan died on the spot. The residents of the locality immediately informed the MKB Nagar police, who sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

The MKB Nagar police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Sebastian and his brother, Soundar.