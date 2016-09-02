Ravi Pachamoothoo, son of SRM University chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu, has sought a week’s time to appear before the Koyambedu police in connection with a land encroachment complaint.

Last week, P. Daisy Rani, V. Sreenivasa Rao and V. Madhavarao, who claimed to be the owners of a plot of land in Koyambedu, resubmitted a complaint stating that their property had been encroached upon by SRM Travels founder Ravi Pachamoothoo and his men, and that many buses were parked on the land in Koyambedu. They sought police protection and also urged action to retrieve the land.

The complaint was forwarded to the Koyambedu police station for preliminary inquiry. Taking up the complaint, Inspector Krishnakumar summoned Mr. Ravi.

However, his lawyer appeared before him on Thursday and sought a week’s time citing health grounds.

The complainants, supported by their lawyers, insisted on the registration of the case and further investigation. They also entered into an argument with police personnel.