A city court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of SRM University chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu alias Pari Vendhar, who was arrested in connection with the alleged cheating of students and parents and the disappearance of Vendhar Movies Madhan.

Immediately after his remand, the lawyers moved the bail petition.

When it came up for hearing before XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court, his lawyer argued that he should be granted bail since it was already submitted that his client offered to deposit Rs. 69 crore in the court — the amount allegedly collected from the parents of 111 MBBS aspirants.

Opposing the bail plea, assistant public prosecutor S. Manuel Arasu submitted that Pachamuthu should not be released on bail. He added Madhan is still absconding and his whereabouts are unknown. After hearing both sides, the magistrate rejected the bail petition.