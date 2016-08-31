Four days after his arrest on charges of allegedly cheating medical courses aspirants, SRM University chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu alias Parivendhar, on Tuesday offered to deposit Rs. 69 crore with the trial court, to be let out on bail.

The police, quoting complaints from some parents, had alleged that film producer Madhan of Vendhar Movies, who has gone missing, had in collusion with Mr. Pachamuthu collected money from medical courses aspirants promising to get them seats in medical institutions run by the SRM Group.

While Mr. Pachamuthu had denied the charge and alleged that Madhan had unilaterally collected the money misusing his name, on Tuesday his senior counsel B. Kumar submitted before a division bench of the Madras HC that he was willing to deposit Rs. 69 crore before the trial court. The bench was hearing a habeas corpus plea moved by Madhan’s mother when Mr. Kumar moved a petition seeking to implead Mr. Pachamuthu in the petition and said: “With a view to secure his liberty through bail, the petitioner is willing to deposit the amount alleged to be involved in this case Rs. 69 crore. It is necessary to mention the offences charged under Sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating) of IPC, which are all compoundable.”

Two other similar impleading petitions were also moved by SRM University represented by its registrar, N. Sethuraman, and president of SRM Institutions P. Sathyanarayanan, who is also the son of Pachamuthu. All the three petitioners made it clear that their offer to deposit the money is without prejudice to their contention that the SRM University chancellor has got nothing to do with the monetary transaction, which the prosecution alleges against producer Madhan.

Submitting that Mr. Pachamuthu would file a memo to this effect before the Magistrate, who is hearing the bail plea, senior counsels for the petitioners B. Kumar and A.R.L. Sundaresan sought clarification from the High Court that pendency of the habeas corpus petition may not influence the subordinate court in deciding the bail application.

To this the Bench said: “In our considered view, each court has got its own independent judicial jurisdiction and one cannot interfere with the other. The trial court is free to decide the issue strictly in accordance with law, uninfluenced by the fact that the habeas corpus petition is pending before this court.”

During the course of hearing, advocate R.C. Paul Kanagaraj who represented the parents who had allegedly paid money to secure medical seats in the university submitted that instead of depositing the money with the court, it may be directly paid to the parents.

Noting that the Bench cannot express any view on the submission as the matter is now under investigation, the judges said, “It is to be ascertained as to whether any money was paid, to whom it was paid and finally to whom it had gone.”

Adding that the court leaves the issue open to the investigating officer to undertake an independent thorough probe, the Bench posted the pleas to September 15 for further hearing.