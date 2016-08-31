About 30 kg of gold worth Rs. 9 crore, foreign currency of Rs. 2.87 crore and Indian currency of Rs. 28 lakh were intercepted by the Chennai Customs department in the last few months.

In April, Gopinath Ponnampalan, who arrived from Colombo, concealed 1 kg of gold among Tulsi beaded chains. The same month, Guduru Vani, who came from Kuwait hid 6 gold biscuits in her underwear, according to a press release.