The Madras HC on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea moved by mother of Swathi murder accused Ramkumar, seeking to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

Justice P.N. Prakash reserved his order on the petition moved by P. Pushpam, who alleged that her son, who has nothing to do with the crime, has been implicated in the case.

According to the petitioner, though the investigating officers are well aware of the real person who committed the murder, in an attempt to safeguard him due to pressure from various quarters, her son has been falsely implicated in the case. Claiming that the police do not have any material evidence to prove the involvement of her son in the murder, she said: “Higher officials in the police department are trying to suppress the real facts and safeguard the real offender.”

Denying the allegations, the government submitted that the investigation was proceeding in the right direction and that they are ready to provide all evidence before the court, if need be.