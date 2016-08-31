A Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police a one-day custodial interrogation of SRM University Chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu.

When the magistrate sought his view on the custodial interrogation, Pachamuthu said there was no necessity to hold a custodial interrogation as he had already divulged what he knew to the police before his arrest. Appearing for the accused, senior counsel B. Kumar opposed the plea for custodial interrogation.

However, S. Manuel Arasu, assistant public prosecutor, appearing for the CCB, submitted that the custodial interrogation with Pachamuthu was necessary as the police needed to unearth the truth behind his relationship with Madhan, know the whereabouts of the absconding, and find where the money went.

After hearing both sides, XI Metropolitan Magistrate S. Prakash granted him one-day custodial interrogation to be conducted from 7.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meanwhile the court posted its hearing on his bail petition to September 1.