An international congress of oral pathology and medicine and a conference of the Indian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathologists were inaugurated in the city on Thursday.

Around 700 delegates including doctors, researchers and professors from across 28 countries are participating in the four-day conference, a press release said.

The conferences are aimed at guiding oral pathologists on the diagnosis and management of oral diseases. One of the key topics of discussion at the conference is areca nut and its link with cancer. Early diagnosis and management of this condition is critical.

On the sidelines of the conferences, a public oral health awareness programme, ‘School Oral Health Awareness Program’ was organised by Ragas Dental College and Hospital in various schools in Chennai to raise awareness on oral health and to encourage children, teachers and education institutions to work towards reducing the burden of oral diseases in the city.

The programme will train students in good practices of oral hygiene, the release said.