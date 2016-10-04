New options:Students listening to experts at a seminar on the occasion of Sweden Education Day. —Photo: V. Ganesan

If you played Candy Crush on your phone today, listened to Spotify online or made a Skype call, chances are you used a Swedish company, said Donnie Lygonis, innovator and 3ntrepreneur from Sweden, who was in Chennai to make a pitch on why students should opt to study in Sweden.

He told students that Sweden and its capital city Stockholm were now considered the second biggest tech-hub in the world on a per capita basis. “Only the Silicon Valley in the US is ahead of us,” he added.

More than 700 students thronged the Sweden Education Day in Chennai to check out what the universities and colleges in the country had to offer for Indian students. Eight Swedish universities represented by staff and senior professors participated in the event organised by Business Sweden, along with the Embassy of Sweden and the Swedish Institute.

Helen Von Wachenfelt, International Master Co-ordinator, Lund University, said: “Around 25-30 students come from India every year to our University to pursue their masters. Bio-technology, food technology and nutrition are some of courses that students here opt for.”

Lina Solander, International Officer, Uppsala University said: “We have, for many years, experienced a great deal of interest among Indian students in Uppsala University, and they make up the second largest group of non-EU students at our university.”

She added, “Each year, we receive around 3,000 international students, for exchange studies and full-degree programmes. We also send around 1,000 Swedish students abroad for exchange studies every year.”

Sweden and India complement each other in the field of healthcare, environmental technology, Innovation and Education. There has been an increase in the number of Indian student applications to Sweden, from 2,500 in 2015 to 3,800 this year.