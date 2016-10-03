Open access power consumers feel the heat of State’s tariff policy

‘TANGEDCO levies cross-subsidy surcharge that is higher than that stipulated by national policy’

Open access power consumers (like industrial users and commercial buildings) have moved the Tamil Nadu Electricty Regulatory Commission (TNERC), alleging that they are being overcharged by the Tami Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (TANGEDCO), than the stipulated rate in the National Tariff Policy notified in January 2016.

The concept of open access allows large users of power (typically who draw power from the grid of one megawatt and above) to buy cheaper power directly from private generators than depending on the State utility. The move was aimed at increasing competitiveness and efficiency in the power sector.

The loss of revenue suffered by the State utility due to open access is made good through levy of cross-subsidy surcharge.

In its petition filed with the TNERC, the Open Access Users Association, a national body representing the interest of open access consumer, said the State utility has been levying a higher cross-subsidy surcharge.

The association, formed in 2012, pointed out the new national tariff policy allows public sector utilities to levy a cross-subsidy surcharge on all classes of open access consumers up to a ceiling of 20 per cent of the electricity tariff set for that segment.

However, TANGEDCO continued to follow the older national tariff policy of 2006, which does not have a ceiling for levy for cross-subsidy surcharge, it said. As a result, open access consumers were shelling out more, it said.

In an email response to The Hindu , the association said for an industrial customer (using 11 kilovolt-230 kilovolt), the cross-subsidy surcharge levied by the State utility ranged between Rs. 3.38 per unit and Rs. 3.50 per unit. In contrast, under the new National Tariff Policy, the range is between Rs. 2.67 per unit and 2.95 per unit.

The petition urged the State regulator to re-determine the cross-subsidy surcharge in line with the new policy.

The Commission has issued notice to TANGEDCO on the plea.