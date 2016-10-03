Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, October 3, 2016
Updated: October 3, 2016 07:22 IST

Open access power consumers feel the heat of State’s tariff policy

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

‘TANGEDCO levies cross-subsidy surcharge that is higher than that stipulated by national policy’

Open access power consumers (like industrial users and commercial buildings) have moved the Tamil Nadu Electricty Regulatory Commission (TNERC), alleging that they are being overcharged by the Tami Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (TANGEDCO), than the stipulated rate in the National Tariff Policy notified in January 2016.

The concept of open access allows large users of power (typically who draw power from the grid of one megawatt and above) to buy cheaper power directly from private generators than depending on the State utility. The move was aimed at increasing competitiveness and efficiency in the power sector.

The loss of revenue suffered by the State utility due to open access is made good through levy of cross-subsidy surcharge.

In its petition filed with the TNERC, the Open Access Users Association, a national body representing the interest of open access consumer, said the State utility has been levying a higher cross-subsidy surcharge.

The association, formed in 2012, pointed out the new national tariff policy allows public sector utilities to levy a cross-subsidy surcharge on all classes of open access consumers up to a ceiling of 20 per cent of the electricity tariff set for that segment.

However, TANGEDCO continued to follow the older national tariff policy of 2006, which does not have a ceiling for levy for cross-subsidy surcharge, it said. As a result, open access consumers were shelling out more, it said.

In an email response to The Hindu , the association said for an industrial customer (using 11 kilovolt-230 kilovolt), the cross-subsidy surcharge levied by the State utility ranged between Rs. 3.38 per unit and Rs. 3.50 per unit. In contrast, under the new National Tariff Policy, the range is between Rs. 2.67 per unit and 2.95 per unit.

The petition urged the State regulator to re-determine the cross-subsidy surcharge in line with the new policy.

The Commission has issued notice to TANGEDCO on the plea.

More In: Chennai | Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Madras Beats 2016

The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »

Madras Week

Madras Week: A fusion of cultures and persuasions

Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »

Madras Week: City of many firsts and frozen moments

Madras Week: Monuments , memories and milestones

The triumph of Madras

The weave and the wearer

Madras Week: Happy Birthday!

Did you know that Poonamallee was a power centre

Madras Day: An ‘inclusive’ walk through cinema history

Madras Day Feature – Over centuries, the building blocks of the city

Where the waves begin

Read More »

Downtown

Residents of Venkatachalam Nagar in Thirumullavoyal say sullage is draining into the Puzhal lake. Photos: B. Jothi Ramalingam
D. MADHAVAN

Puzhal lake contaminated by sullage

The bunds of Peerkankaranai lake are overrun with shrubs and thorny bushes and garbage is dumped in the lake.

Residents have called for de-silting of Peerkankaranai lake

Bosskey

I owe what I am to Mylapore: Bosskey

No takers for these toilets

An aerial view of the road from Taramani station.
Liffy Thomas

A long journey now made shorter

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Chennai

Looming threat:Water hyacinth has clogged channels in many areas, including Sunnambu Kolathur.— Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

In the suburbs, a call for action

Residents in several village panchayats in the city’s suburbs are worried about the possible impact of this year’s monsoom. »