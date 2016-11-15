The Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme will be launching an online portal to make registration of child care homes in the State easy.

The idea is to facilitate registration of the maximum number of homes functioning across the State, said a senior official.

As per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, children’s home were to be registered within six months of the enactment of the law, regardless of whether they were receiving grants from the Central government or the State.

During registration, the directors of the homes need to produce mandatory documents, such as building licence, fire and safety and sanitary certificates, amongst others.

“Once they begin the registration on this portal, we will be able to track their delay in obtaining any of these certificates and shall assist them accordingly,” said another official.

As of May this year, 485 unregistered homes were shut down by the Department of Social Defence.

The officials are also working on launching biometric software in government observation homes to monitor juveniles effectively.

“This software will have all their details such as when they enter, leave, etc.,” the official said.

Streamline process

Pointing to the recent concern raised by the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai about the 194 unregistered private child care homes functioning in 13 districts in the State, R. Vidyasagar, former child protection specialist, UNICEF, said it was necessary to streamline the registration process, which should be made less cumbersome so that managements of homes cannot avoid it.

“We need a single-window system where directors of private children’s homes can register without much delay and difficulty. Also, we need stricter and periodic monitoring of homes across Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Vidyasagar pointed out.

Officials are also working on launching a biometric software in government observation homes