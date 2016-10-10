A woman was killed and eight others were injured in an accident involving a taxi and a share auto in Injambakkam in Chennai on Monday. One of the occupants of the share auto, Vasanthi (62) of Vysarpadi, died after suffering a head injury. The eight injured were rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation wing has detained the driver of the call taxi and is conducting investigation.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.