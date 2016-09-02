Traffic went out of gear on Thursday on the arterial Jawaharlal Road which connects the Chennai airport and Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus in Koyambedu as the drivers of cab aggregator Ola conducted a blockade on the stretch. The protest affected traffic between the airport and the city for over 45 minutes. Manikandan, a driver, alleged that the cab aggregator had been imposing heavy penalties on them under the pretext of unprofessional behaviour. They also said the aggregator set high targets for incentives.
Updated: September 2, 2016 01:34 IST
Ola drivers stage protest
