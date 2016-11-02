The NITI Aayog’s Agricultural Marketing & Farm Friendly Reforms Index, which ranked Tamil Nadu very poorly, has come as a surprise to the State, as the Agriculture Department claims to have made several reforms in the field, saying it also ensured kuruvai cultivation on about three lakh acres despite water shortage.

When asked about the poor ranking of Tamil Nadu in the index, released on Monday, a senior official of the Agriculture Department, on condition of anonymity said, “The ranking was surprising to us, since many States, which did poorly, have been placed above us.”

Tamil Nadu had excelled in terms of foodgrain production in the last five years, evident in the State receiving the Krishi Karman Award from the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry for three years, the official pointed out.

“We got the award in 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15 from the Centre and now this index ranks us poorly. It doesn’t reflect the true situation of the State,” he contended.

The State has planned elaborately on agricultural marketing reforms and the plan was mentioned by Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam in his Budget speech in July, the official said and reiterated that the government was formulating a project for upgrading and integrating agricultural markets and linking them with commodity markets with sufficient financial support.

The Finance Minister announced that necessary amendments would be brought in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987, to “improve the efficiency of agricultural markets”.

Pointing to water shortage in delta areas especially in the light of neighbouring Karnataka not willing to release water from Cauvery, the official said, “But we still managed to ensure cultivation of kuruvai in 3.06 lakh acre of lands. The agriculture sector is being given a push by the government.”

As per the Index, Maharashtra stands first, Gujarat and Rajasthan second and third among States.

“State excelled in foodgrain production in the last five years and received Krishi Karman Award”