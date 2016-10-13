Industry sources fret over lax regulations

: Authorities have intensified the vigil against the illegal import and sale of Chinese crackers inside Tamil Nadu. Customs officials, the Chief Controller of Explosives and police personnel are on high alert to check the menace.

Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Chennai, A.K. Yadav said the department had already conducted a drive against the sale of crackers and all wholesalers and retailers had been sensitised. Besides conducting a sensitisation drive among shopkeepers, port and customs authorities have been asked to be vigilant.

A senior police official said, “We will take action immediately when we receive complaints. Last year, we seized crackers and registered cases against the violators under the provisions of Explosives Act and the Copy Rights Act. We will take action this year also.”

However, the stakeholders are not certain there will be no entry of Chinese crackers into the market. The Tamil Nadu Firecrackers Labourers Welfare Federation (TNFLWF) has demanded a total ban on Chinese firecrackers. Currently, they figure only on the list of restricted items.

Since crackers are in the restricted list of items under the Director General of Foreign Trade, without proper licence from the Chief Controller of Explosives, they cannot be imported from any country. But there have been instances wherein crackers have been imported, classified as ‘other goods’,’’ said K. Mariappan, General Secretary, Tamilnadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA).

TNFLWF President N. Raja said, “Though there have been no reports of illegal entry of Chinese crackers into the market yet, we are still cautious. One big indicator is that we have not got any order from northern States so far, and that is strange.”

Stocks confiscated

Recently, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Nirmala Sitharaman stated that authorities, including customs officials, had confiscated illegal consignments of Chinese crackers in three places in the country and destroyed them.

Authorities said a sensitisation drive had been conducted among wholesalers and retailers