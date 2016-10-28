Some of the blunders that led to flooding in Manapakkam and the neighbouring areas last year have been rectified, claim officials of the Water Resources Department.

Work had been on for about a month now to improve the 15-km stretch of the Adyar river between Tiruneermalai and Jaffarkhanpet.

Housing colonies, such as L&T colony, RGL colony and IAS and IPS officers’ colony, may not be affected this year, as efforts have been taken to raise the river bund by two metre for a distance of nearly 600 metres, they said.

Besides deploying equipment, including the ones mounted on floats to clear vegetation and desilt the river, efforts were on to strengthen the bund and widen it up to 60-70 metre in some portions like in Anakaputhur.

A retaining wall made of concrete has been built till the Manapakkam bridge, officials said. One of the main reasons for flooding of colonies near Manapakkam was the bridge that was washed away in the flash floods last year.

“We have improved the river bund near the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) and have also provided a ramp to the causeway for easy access to the training ground. This would ensure better access and also the free flow of water,” said an official.

Moreover, shutters have been provided in some places to prevent riverwater from entering the colonies. These works were being carried out with the fund of Rs. 6.38 crore provided for improving the Adyar ahead of the monsoon.

However, efforts to improve the 12-km stretch between Jaffarkhanpet and the Adyar estuary had slowed down over the past few months. Though the eviction drive had begun and some improvement works were carried out, work had come to a standstill for want of funds.

WRD officials say work is steadily progessing on a

15-km stretch of

the Adyar river