Velmurugan played key role during GIM

Another top official involved in the successful Global Investors Meet 2015 is no longer holding the job. According to official sources, M. Velmurugan, who was the executive vice-chairman of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau, has been relieved of the post.

Apart from former Industries Secretary C.V. Shankar, Mr. Velmurugan was instrumental in clinching business deals for the Tamil Nadu government during the GIM last year. The meet attracted investments to the tune of Rs. 2.4 lakh crore in sectors including IT, automobiles and energy. In fact, he has been the face of the industrial sector in the State for quite sometime, bringing in more investors.

An Indian Economic Service officer, he joined the State government on deputation. According to highly placed sources in the government, he continued to be on deputation despite requests to return to his parent service and was “subsequently absorbed.”

While the reasons are not clear why he was relieved from his post late last week, an official in the know of things said the official line was that he had crossed 58-years of age.