Proud moment:A.M. Jayapathy Francis, rector, Loyola College (second from left) presents the award to Justice Chelameswar of the Supreme Court. Also in the picture is Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT and President, Loyola Alumni Association (second from right).— Photo: M. Vedhan

Six judges and four advocates, all alumni of Loyola College, were honoured by the institution on the occasion of alumni day here on Sunday.

During the ‘Felicitation of illustrious alumni in judiciary and other fields’, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, Justice C.T. Selvam, Justice V. Bharathidasan, Justice R. Sudhakar and Justice M.M. Sundresh were honoured by the institution.

Among advocates, senior legal luminaries such as Krishna Srinivasan, Pattabhi Sundar Raman, Vijay Narayan and Joseph Kodianthara were felicitated. N. Ram, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Limited, M.V. Bhaskar Rao, Former Director General of Police and K.V. Ponnapan, former principal of A.M. Jain College, too, were honoured in the ‘illustrious alumni’ category.

Justice Jasti Chelameswar reminisced the times he spent in the college. “In this hall, decades back, I first saw the film Ethirneechal and the last time I stepped in as a student was to give my final exams. So many years have passed but even now, I get nightmares about giving the mathematics examination here,” he said.

Role of discipline

He reiterated the importance of discipline and said without it, no country or society can move forward. “The achievements in the field of science and technology have translated into industrial growth. But the (administrative) system needs to improve its efficiency to match that of technical India,” he added.

Rector of the college A.M. Jayapathy Francis also spoke.

