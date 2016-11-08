A few months ago, the parent of a special child began an online petition with the aim of reaching Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, pleading that all private schools offer inclusive education and admit all children.

“Schools should have special educators, occupational therapists and speech pathologists,” the parent said, adding, “children from remote areas were especially affected due to lack of therapists and no proper special education.”

In February, the government called for occupational therapists (OTs). However, with the code of conduct for Assembly elections kicking in, it was forgotten, said a therapist.

“OTs help children with learning difficulty — this is an umbrella under which various types of learning problems are clubbed. Some children are unable to process sensory information the brain receives. They need therapy to overcome them. Learning difficulty is generally associated with academic backwardness, reading, writing, listening and deciphering. It is also often associated with language. Better awareness among parents and teachers could help children,” said Sugumar P. Raj, co-convener of Tamil Nadu branch of the All India Occupational Therapists Association.

Children with learning difficulties require a few years of training. But, despite a huge demand for OTs the field remains unrecognised. “With the city having only over 500 therapists and the State 900, the need is much higher,” he said.