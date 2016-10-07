Educationists lodge complaint with National Commission for Scheduled Tribes

The State Platform for Common School System, an organisation run by educationists, has complained to the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) and other bodies, alleging that the Union HRD Ministry’s document titled ‘Some Inputs to the Draft National Education Policy, 2016’, contained derogatory observations about students belonging to the SC/ST communities. It also submitted similar complaints to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Advocate P.B. Suresh Babu, who presented the complaint on behalf of the organisation to the NCSC Chairperson P.L. Punia in New Delhi on Wednesday, said he had listed out how the draft NEP overlooks historical disadvantages faced by SC/ST students.

“On Page 11, the draft says that ‘students in private unaided schools performed marginally better than government schools; students from the general category and OBC category performed better than the SC and ST students’. What does it mean? This is to single out SC/STs and show them in bad light. This observation plants an idea in the minds of general public that in spite of providing all opportunities children belonging to SC/STs exhibit poor learning out come,” he charged.

“When the ‘General Category’ and OBCs are kept on one side and compared with SC/STs, why there is no comparison between the ‘General Category’ and OBC,” he asked.

Mr. Suresh Babu that this reasoning goes against the reality, where SC/STs often find themselves growing up with significant disadvantages.

The letter also criticised the restriction of no-detention policy only till class V and prescribing vocational training to academically weak students.

Mr. Suresh Babu said that the Chairman P.L. Punia had promised that action would be taken based on the complaint.

“So far, nobody has formally lodged a complaint. The Chairperson was only happy that we did. He promised action on the same,” he told The Hindu .